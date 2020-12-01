JayhawkSlant - Cabeldue believes playing freshmen will pay off

Cabeldue believes playing freshmen will pay off
Bryce Cabeldue has come a long way since the Kansas staff started recruiting him almost exactly a year ago.
When former Kansas offensive line coach Luke Meadows first reached out to Cabeldue he resembled a linebacker, not a right tackle.
Cabeldue was asked if he ever imagined he would be starting as a true freshman.
“I would have thought there was no way,” he said. “When they started recruiting me, I was a little itty-bitty scrawny kid playing basketball. The first time they recruited me I was about 215 pounds.”
He admitted he always loved playing basketball and that helped keep his weight down. Now Cabeldue is listed at 6-foot-6, 282 pounds and starting at right tackle.
“I found out a week before we were about to play University of Texas, before the game got canceled,” he said. “Obviously, it was a little scary, a little anxious, but I was just happy to be there and happy to be able to contribute to the team.”
Shortly before he found out he would be starting he had to clear concussion protocol. He suffered a concussion in practice, but returned to the field in a short time.
“We have a really good training staff that helped me get through that,” he said. “It was a real quick process for me to be able to get back to the field.”
Against TCU, Cabeldue was one of the three, true freshmen who started. Those three manned the center position down to the right tackle. Garrett Jones started at center with Armaj Adams-Reed in the middle at guard.
It is a learning experience as Kansas is playing the youngest offensive line in the Big 12.
“Obviously as three freshmen out there, we didn't do as good as an offensive line full of juniors and seniors,” he said. “There's obviously a lot of mental breaks. It was definitely better than it's been. It was better than I thought it was going to be. We made huge strides on the offensive line and we've gotten a whole lot better.”
Kansas has played more freshmen than anyone in the Big 12 and rank near the top of the that category in the nation. That could be a trend over the next year since Les Miles and his staff have focused on building the roster with high school recruits.
This year the NCAA announced no player will lose a year of eligibility, so those players will return as freshmen next season. Cabeldue believes getting the experience now as younger players will pay off down the road.
“Playing so many freshmen, we're going to have a lot of bumps in the road,” Cabeldue said. “But I think eventually we're going to keep getting better and keep getting better. With all this experience that we're being able to put on the field, it’s going to pay off. Hopefully we'll start having winning seasons, and to win more games or a Big 12 championship and hopefully even further.”