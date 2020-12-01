JayhawkSlant - Cabeldue believes playing freshmen will pay off

Bryce Cabeldue has come a long way since the Kansas staff started recruiting him almost exactly a year ago.

When former Kansas offensive line coach Luke Meadows first reached out to Cabeldue he resembled a linebacker, not a right tackle.

Cabeldue was asked if he ever imagined he would be starting as a true freshman.

“I would have thought there was no way,” he said. “When they started recruiting me, I was a little itty-bitty scrawny kid playing basketball. The first time they recruited me I was about 215 pounds.”

He admitted he always loved playing basketball and that helped keep his weight down. Now Cabeldue is listed at 6-foot-6, 282 pounds and starting at right tackle.

“I found out a week before we were about to play University of Texas, before the game got canceled,” he said. “Obviously, it was a little scary, a little anxious, but I was just happy to be there and happy to be able to contribute to the team.”

Shortly before he found out he would be starting he had to clear concussion protocol. He suffered a concussion in practice, but returned to the field in a short time.

“We have a really good training staff that helped me get through that,” he said. “It was a real quick process for me to be able to get back to the field.”