JayhawkSlant - Caldra Williford talks about committing to Kansas

A lot of focus is on the 2021 signing class with signing day just days away. But the Kansas staff is off to a fast start with the 2022 class.

On Thursday night, Caldra Williford became the fifth recruit to commit to Kansas in the 2022 class. And he also happens to be the highest-rated recruit, which has pushed the Jayhawks into the Top 15 for the 2022 rankings.

Williford could have chosen several Power Five programs, but it is his relationship with the Kansas coaches was the difference.

“They made it seem like I was a priority there,” Williford said. “So that's why I really wanted in. They got in early on me. They were like the third, big school that offered me and one of the first big schools to offer. They were always staying in touch and having me call them.”

Chidera Uzo-Diribe, Jordan Peterson, and Les Miles were the three names Williford mentioned that played a big role. Lutheran North head coach Carl Reed also said he has a long-standing relationship with defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot.

There is something else that also played a big role in his decision, and that was a visit he was able to take to Lawrence before the pandemic.