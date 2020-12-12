JayhawkSlant - Caldra Williford talks about committing to Kansas

Caldra Williford talks about committing to Kansas
A lot of focus is on the 2021 signing class with signing day just days away. But the Kansas staff is off to a fast start with the 2022 class.
On Thursday night, Caldra Williford became the fifth recruit to commit to Kansas in the 2022 class. And he also happens to be the highest-rated recruit, which has pushed the Jayhawks into the Top 15 for the 2022 rankings.
Williford could have chosen several Power Five programs, but it is his relationship with the Kansas coaches was the difference.
“They made it seem like I was a priority there,” Williford said. “So that's why I really wanted in. They got in early on me. They were like the third, big school that offered me and one of the first big schools to offer. They were always staying in touch and having me call them.”
Chidera Uzo-Diribe, Jordan Peterson, and Les Miles were the three names Williford mentioned that played a big role. Lutheran North head coach Carl Reed also said he has a long-standing relationship with defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot.
There is something else that also played a big role in his decision, and that was a visit he was able to take to Lawrence before the pandemic.
Last summer Lutheran North participated in the Jayhawks summer camp held on campus. That gave him the ability to see the coaches, campus, and facilities up close.
“That was really important,” he said. “That actually helped me in my decision. They are one of the only schools that I visited before coronavirus happened. We had a couple of scrimmage games up there at the practice facilities.”
Williford had early offers from Kansas, Oregon, Iowa State, Michigan State, Missouri, West Virginia, and Minnesota. There will be more offers that come in, but he decided he was ready to give his commitment to the Kansas coaching staff.
“They were really happy and fired up for real,” he said. “I got on a Zoom call with every single coach, Coach Miles, Coach Diribe and Coach Peterson. All of them and Hannah. I told them I was 100% committed to the University of Kansas. They were excited.”
There are several positions in the defensive backfield Williford can play. His future is likely safety according to Reed.
“They said they like how I could play every defensive position on the field,” Williford said. “I can play corner, safety, and anything they need to me play. I can play it. They told me they really like my ball skills.”
Williford said committing early was something he wanted to because he wanted to be “locked in with a school.” He plans to graduate next December and enroll early.