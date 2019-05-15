“We have a great relationship and we talk every other day,” Offord said. “He already treats me as one of his own DBs. He has told me where I would be as a player with my size and potential. We talked during the draft and that I will be up there on that stage next. Coach Jackson and I have a great bond.”

Caleb Offord appears to be one of the top cornerbacks on the board for the Jayhawks. He received an early offer from the Kansas staff and took an unofficial visit for the spring game.

The Jayhawks were one of Offord’s early offers and he has picked up eight, division one scholarships. Jackson, who played at LSU for Les Miles, likes the size Offord brings for a cornerback.

“They said what stood out best on my film was my ball skills,” he said. “This is why they pulled the trigger on the offer. Coach Jackson said you can't coach ball skills and going with my height at 6-1 and long arms it is very hard for a quarterback to make that throw over me, so in press coverage I can wipe receivers off the table.

“Coach Miles also said he watched me do the off-hand press technique which is something they teach their DBs at Kansas. Coach Jackson said I'm already bigger than the average NFL DB so they see what I can become in the Big 12 passing game.”

During the visit Offord took in the spring game and watched Rock Ross perform. It was his first trip to Lawrence, and he liked what the Jayhawks have to offer.

“What stood out was everything was run different,” Offord said. “It was not like other visits. We were treated like we were already players that attended Kansas so therefore we were very impressed with the whole visit.”

Also on the visit Offord had the opportunity to visit with Miles one-on-one. He knows the history of the some of the great cornerbacks that have played under Miles.

“Meeting Coach Les Miles was great,” Offord said. “He has a great personality and he is great coach to be around. He is looking to turn the program around and I think he is building something special. He thinks I can be the one to help them accomplish that.

“He was very down to earth. He has turned out great DBs like Tyrann Mathieu and Patrick Peterson so I take his word on what he said he can do with me and help me accomplish as a person and player.”

Offord is going to have several choices when it comes to picking a school. He is taking his visits and would like to make his decision before his senior year to concentrate on his season and could enroll early.

“I just want to see what each school has to offer and how they treat their players,” he said. “I want to see where my name is on their recruiting board. All of that comes to mind when I get recruited and I'm looking to commit before my senior season so I can play without worries and so I can enroll early in college in December.

“What is important to me is do they actually treat their players like family instead of just talk about it. Are they producing players in the draft? How serious do they take academics and what is the graduation rate? Most importantly which school can beat prepare me for the NFL and life after the NFL. All of that comes to mind when choosing a school.”