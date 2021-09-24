Caleb Sampson talks Duke, ties football to personal growth

Since arriving at Kansas in 2019, Caleb Sampson has credited the football program for pushing him through challenges on and off the field.

He’s experienced something completely foreign to him here in Lawrence. The senior says it’s affected him in more ways than one.

“There's been a journey,” Sampson said. “But I'm grateful for everything I went through because if it wasn't for that, I wouldn't be the person I am today. I didn't deal with adversity and stuff growing up, but like it helped me build a different confidence in myself that I could get through whatever’s thrown at me.”

The 2021 season has hit an early snag for the Jayhawks, riding into Week 4 off a 45-7 home loss against Baylor.

Committed to changing the culture, Sampson knows there’s still an opportunity on the table to progress forward and regain some ground against Duke this week.

“We can't do it alone,” he said. “What happened last week, we got to put that one away and focus on what we can do to prepare and get ready for the next team.”

He continued: “It's making sure all the guy’s minds are right, mentally making sure everybody understands that we can still compete and beat whoever we play next. Duke, they're physical, they've got a lot of big guys in front, and they like to run side to side a lot.”

Stopping the run was a tough task for the Jayhawks last week. The emphasis on controlling the rushing attack will roll over against Blue Devils running back Mataeo Durant, who’s currently averaging 6 yards per carry.

“He's a hard runner,” Sampson said. “You've got one guy on him and other hands got to go get him. We got to play technique-style with him, just have to wrap him up and get him down to the ground.”