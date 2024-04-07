Caleb Taylor is playing at the heaviest weight since he arrived on campus. The defensive tackle, who played his senior season at Staley High in Kansas City, showed up to KU weighing over 50 pounds lighter.

“Right now, I am 311,” Taylor said. “Last year I was maybe 305 or somewhere around 300 to 305. So, I am. I do want to play a little heavier than I played at last year, but so far, I love it.”

Taylor said he was 250 pounds when he showed up to Kansas to start his career in the summer of 2020. Adding 60 pounds since that time has not been an easy, but it helped when he made the transition to the interior of the defensive line.

“It definitely was not linear,” Taylor said. “It was not just constant progress. It was up, down, up, down. And I think not this last season, but the season before that, I had kind of did the same thing where I got up to a super heavy weight and lost it halfway through.”