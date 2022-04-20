Calvin Clements breaks down recent visits to Kansas

“I went on one with Joe and we went and watched practice, then talked with coach Gildersleeve, the strength and conditioning coach,” Clements said. “Then we had lunch and got to eat with some of the players and that was really good. And then I went met with Coach Ianello and we talked about scholarship and NIL stuff and then we also talked about academics.”

His first visit during spring football was with Joe Otting, an offensive lineman from Topeka Hayden.

Although Clements lives down the street and attends Free State, he is still going through the recruiting process with several schools. He made two visits in a short period of time with Kansas and came away learning a lot of more about the program.

Calvin Clements took advantage of the last couple weeks in spring football to learn more about the Kansas program.

A few days later Clements made another visit to campus to meet with offensive line coach Scott Fuchs. Clements went through summer camp last year and worked with Fuchs and wanted to learn more details about their system.

“I went up and just talked football with coach Fuchs one afternoon,” he said. “I was just able to get a good idea of their play style, the technique that they use. It's really good. It been good getting up there to develop good relationships with those coaches.”

Clements has seen every detail from watching practice, working out with Fuchs in camp last summer, one-on-one meetings with the coaches and talking with the players. He learned a lot having the opportunity to speak with the current players.

“It's definitely a different perspective on things,” Clements said. “You get a real side of the players, and you get to see what their relationships are like with each other. And it was good to have a good time up there and them and be able to ask questions.”

Watching practice gave him a good indication how Fuchs works with the linemen.

“I thought that was cool to see what the dynamic is like at practice and get to watch the drills that they do and how all the team and the schedules practice looks like,” he said. “So, it was really good.”

Clements said he has visited Nebraska, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, and Iowa State as well this spring.

The next step is setting up official visits and his plan is finalizing a college decision before his senior year.

“This summer I will take official visits and I’m not sure exactly what schools yet,” he said. “I would like to be committed before the season, so sometime late summer, but I'm not a hundred percent. If I don't have a clear-cut answer, then I'll wait.”