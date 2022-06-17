Calvin Clements recaps Kansas visit, KSU and Baylor next

Calvin Clements could probably give the recruiting tour to other recruits who visited Kansas. Clements, who attends Free State High School, has been on enough visits to Kansas there is not much he does not know.

He took an official visit last weekend and said the fact he has been on campus so many times it was a laid-back experience.

“I think it was a lot more relaxing,” he said. “Our brains could have a little break. We weren't kicking in too much information because I had really covered everything.”

For many recruits it was their first or second visit to KU. Clements had an advantage that he did not have to cram everything into a weekend of information.

“We had a lot of our boxes checked,” Clements said. “I had really seen most of the stuff that all the other recruits were going there to see. So, it was really a good weekend to just relax and hang around the coaches and being on campus. I got to see more of campus. I got a full tour.

“I would say the thing that I got to do that was new was I got to really put campus together and see it all as a whole because I had been around it, but I didn't know my way around it.”