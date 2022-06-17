Calvin Clements recaps Kansas visit, KSU and Baylor next
Calvin Clements could probably give the recruiting tour to other recruits who visited Kansas. Clements, who attends Free State High School, has been on enough visits to Kansas there is not much he does not know.
He took an official visit last weekend and said the fact he has been on campus so many times it was a laid-back experience.
“I think it was a lot more relaxing,” he said. “Our brains could have a little break. We weren't kicking in too much information because I had really covered everything.”
For many recruits it was their first or second visit to KU. Clements had an advantage that he did not have to cram everything into a weekend of information.
“We had a lot of our boxes checked,” Clements said. “I had really seen most of the stuff that all the other recruits were going there to see. So, it was really a good weekend to just relax and hang around the coaches and being on campus. I got to see more of campus. I got a full tour.
“I would say the thing that I got to do that was new was I got to really put campus together and see it all as a whole because I had been around it, but I didn't know my way around it.”
Clements and offensive line coach Scott Fuchs know each other well. Clements plays at Free State with Fuchs younger son, where they are both offensive linemen.
“We have a really good relationship and with his son being on my team and how often I've gone over there,” Clements said. “We've gotten really close. It was good to be around him.”
He said sees Hank Fuchs almost every day in practice and they also work out with the same trainer. There was another Free State connection on his official visit.
“My host was Jordan Preston QB out of Mill Valley,” Clements said. “He went to Free State his freshman, sophomore, junior year and then transferred over to Mill Valley and his younger brother is at Free State now. So, we had some connections.”
If there was something Clements had yet to experience at Kansas, it was being around the players for an extended time.
“It was definitely a good time getting to meet them, getting to hang around the players,” he said. “It was a fun time and getting to ask questions to them and hear it from their perspective.”
Next up is a visit this weekend to Kansas State and wrapping up the June visits at Baylor.
“I'll be in Manhattan and then the weekend after that I'll be in Waco on an official visit with Baylor,” Clements said. “And then I'll probably let that buffer out and then make my verbal commitment sometime in July.”