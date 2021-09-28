Calvin Clements talks about Kansas, recaps visit

“I’m getting a good amount of attention from KU with the graphics, lots of mail, and weekly calls with Coach Fuchs,” Clements said.

During the week when Kansas played Baylor, he visited both high schools as part of his evaluation process.

He lives down the street from campus and attends Free State High. Kansas offensive line coach Scott Fuchs recruits Lawrence and his son also plays at Free State. Fuchs has made it a priority to scout both high schools in town.

Clements, who picked up an offer last spring from the Jayhawks, also happens to be the closest local player they will recruit in the 2023 class.

Calvin Clements is an important piece to the Jayhawks recruiting board in 2023 for different reasons. The Kansas coaches have been making a push to offer local players.

Clements attended the Kansas summer camp where he had a chance to work out with Fuchs. Since then, he has been communicating with him a lot.

“So far we are building a good relationship,” Clements said. “He’s a great coach and a very real person, and I appreciate that.”

The most recent visit to Kansas for Clements came during the Baylor game. It was his first time back on campus since the summer and he has been to KU football games in the past.

“It was a great day and being around on game day was fun,” he said. “I have been to games and tailgated before, but it was cool to do more than just watch the game.”

It gave him a chance to talk to the coaches in person.

“I talked to with Coach Fuchs the most, and I got to talk to most of the other coaches as well,” Clements said. “It was good to see them again and catch up and talk about the season so far. It was fun being out there and seeing the players and coaches on game day.”

Free State is off to a good start at 3-1 and has a big game this week against Mill Valley. Clements is focused on finishing his season strong and plans to take more visits when his schedule permits.

“Our season is going good,” he said. “Personally, I feel I’ve been playing well. We have a great group of guys, great coach and are planning on having a lot more success this year. I am planning on making it to Iowa State, K-State, and Oklahoma State sometime later this season.”