Calvin Clements will visit Kansas, recovering from injury

Calvin Clements is looking forward to getting back on the Kansas campus this weekend for the Kentucky basketball game.

Although Clements lives a short drive from KU he has not been on campus since the fall when he took an unofficial visit. Much of that has to do with the fact he is going through rehab on a late season injury.

“In the last game about third quarter, I broke my ankle,” Clements said. “I'm back walking again, so I'm up on two feet. Recovery's going great. I'm ready to get back into stuff.”

He went in for surgery shortly after the season ended and is seeing steady progress.

“It's been rough, but I haven't had a terrible problem with it,” he said. “The whole recovery process has gone well, and surgery went well. Surgery was about a week after I got hurt and it's been a little over two months now since surgery.

“Three months recovery in all, but also we're not really going by deadlines, more on physical therapy and how my range motion is. But I just started walking again, so that's been a positive, because crutches were annoying, but it's been good.”