Cam Martin ready to make the move to Lawrence

Cam Martin, the 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward from Yukon (OK) High School/Missouri Southern State was a two-time NCAA Division II All-America and MIAA All-Conference First Team his junior and senior seasons at Missouri Southern.

In 2020-21 the Yukon, Oklahoma, native averaged 25.0 points and 9.0 rebounds per game at Missouri Southern where he was coached by former Kansas standout guard Jeff Boschee. His senior season he made 58% from the field and 45% from three-point range on 110 attempts.

Now, Cam Martin is ready to make the move to Lawrence for his final season of collegiate basketball.

