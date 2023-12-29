Schools such as Arizona and Kansas are also already involved, and his offer list is expected to grow even longer in the year ahead. Rivals recently spoke with the 2026 star about where things stand and the schools that have made early offers.

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The younger brother of Dayton star DaRon Holmes , Cameron Holmes already holds an offer from the Flyers, but his recruitment promises to be extremely crowded by the time the sophomore is prepared to make a commitment down the road.

*****

ON HIS EARLY OFFERS:

"The ones I can think of off the top of my head are Kansas, Arizona, Arizona State, Michigan, Utah State and Portland State, Dayton, my brother’s school."

ON HIS FAMILY LINEAGE:

“It’s kind of weird because we were born in two different places. My brother [Dayton’s DaRon Holmes] is from Kansas. My mom had DaRon in Kansas, but she had me in Nashville, so I’m from Tennessee. I tell people I’m from Nashville because my childhood was there, even though most of my life was in Arizona.”

ON THE MESSAGE FROM DAYTON:

“They are just telling me to keep my confidence up right now. They use my brother as an example for me. They tell me not to worry about anything else but being myself and just hooping the way I hoop.”

ON VISITS HE’S TAKEN:

"Dayton is really the only one because of DeRon being there. I’ve been there three or so times."

ON HIS KANSAS OFFER:

"I haven't really had time to look into much. Of course I know that’s a great program and a great team. My mom actually went to Kansas. She tells me all about it all the time and says the brotherhood there is amazing."

ON ARIZONA:

“My little brother actually goes there. He doesn't play sports, but he goes there. I guess I’ve been there, too. Going back to the unofficials, you could call my trip to Arizona one. I went there for the red-and-blue game. I talked to the coach while I was there. He’s a nice person. I love Arizona.”

ON IF THERE ARE OFFERS OUT THERE HE IS STRIVING TO OBTAIN:

“Back when I was younger, I loved UCLA because of Lonzo Ball. I’m just gonna keep working to get to that level – the level that they would want me.”

*****