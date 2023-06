Kansas fans got their first look at Hunter Dickinson, along with several other newcomers, at Wednesday's camp scrimmage inside Allen Fieldhouse. Dickinson, the 7-foot-1, 260-pound center from Alexandria, Va., scored a game-high 21 points. The former Michigan star hit several shots from behind the arc and was active around the basket as well.

Playing to 70, the Red Team defeated the Blue Team, 71-60.

