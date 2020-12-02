Career night for Jalen Wilson leads to Kansas victory over Kentucky
Jalen Wilson, the 6-foot-8, 215-pound forward from Denton, Texas had his coming out party against No. 20 Kentucky on Tuesday night. After missing all of last season due to an ankle injury, Wilson s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news