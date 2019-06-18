“I had a great time,” Reed said. “It was a very well-run camp. Maybe the best-run team camp that I have personally been to, and I've been doing this a long time. I thought they did a great job. I thought the staff at camp was very engaged, which is what you want.”

Lutheran North head coach Carl Reed said there are a lot of factors that led to Brown setting his visit. One of them is seeing how the Kansas coaching staff ran the camp.

The four-star recruit has already been on campus this month when Lutheran North attended the Jayhawks team camp. After seeing the campus and meeting the staff a return trip was already in the making.

The Kansas staff is set to host one of the top linebackers in the country this weekend when Itayvion Brown takes his official visit.

Reed will also come back on Brown’s official visit. He has attended a lot of official visits with his players in the past. Before Miles was hired Reed already had a relationship with assistant Clint Bowen.

“Clint is a great guy and I hit it off with him from the very first time I met him,” Reed said. “He’s genuine, honest, and a guy that is committed to the University of Kansas. When you talk about being from Lawrence, playing at Kansas, coaching there the amount of time that he has, he gives you a tremendous amount of insight, and he's a damn good football coach. That is what you're looking for when you send a kid away to a school.”

There is also more familiarity with the staff since Reed has known defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot from his days in the SEC.

“I have an excellent relationship not only with Clint, but with D.J,” Reed said. “Him and I go way back to when he was at the University of Kentucky, and one thing about recruiting are those relationships. They continue to span over several years, and you really get to know guys well. Itayvion's a really good fit for their 3-4 defensive scheme.”

Taking the combination of Bowen and Eliot and adding Miles to the mix, the Jayhawks immediately put themselves in line for an official visit. Once Brown got to meet Miles at the team camp everything built from there.

“It is the Les Miles factor,” Reed said. “When the University of Kansas goes out and hires a coach like Les Miles it sends a message that they’re serious about football, maybe more than they ever have been before. And there's a commitment to winning and turning that thing around when you bring in a national championship winning coach like Les Miles.”