JayhawkSlant - Carl Reed talks about KU program, Caldra Williford

Last week Kansas got a commitment from Caldra Williford, one of the top 2022 recruits in Missouri.

Lutheran North produces a lot of division one talent and the Jayhawks are building a pipeline into the school.

Head coach Carl Reed talks about Williford, why he chose Kansas, and his thoughts on the KU program. Reed visited Lawrence for the team camp and talks about sitting down with Miles and his vision for Kansas.

Reed delivers some great comments and insight after meeting with Miles and believes the Jayhawks are moving in the right direction. To read all of Reed's comments and thoughts click here Carl Reed gives his thoughts on Kansas.