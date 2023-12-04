“I think it's pretty sweet,” Bruhn said about being the first visit. “He felt it was very important because of the instability of the tight end room, but also shows that they value me and see me as a very important person for the future.”

Bruhn, a tight end from Sioux Center, Iowa, committed to Kansas last spring and planned on Kotelnicki being his position coach.

When Andy Kotelnicki left Kansas for the offensive coordinator position at Penn State, Carson Bruhn was one of the first recruits to get a call from Jayhawks staff.

Leipold was joined by running backs coach Jonathan Wallace and general manager Rob Ianello. When the offensive coordinator position opened the staff kept Bruhn in the loop.

“The coaching staff has always been very good at expressing the necessity of tight ends in their offense and how I fit great in their offense,” Bruhn said. “They guaranteed to me that the offense won't change all that much and are looking for a tight ends coach/OC that can adapt to the offense that has been working for Leipold and Coach Z so far.”

Bruhn has been to Lawrence several times dating back to his junior year. He made the trip for three home games this season. This time the visit was the coaching staff seeing him at his home.

“It was great,” he said. “I asked a few questions about what the future looks like in terms of hiring a new TE's coach. He answered very honestly and seemed to have everything under control.”

It was also a good visit for Bruhn’s parents, who met with the staff.

“My parents love Leipold and Ianello,” Bruhn said. “They are very honest guys and we talked about more than football so that was good.”

Bruhn is the top ranked tight end prospect in Iowa and held offers from Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, and Minnesota. As Leipold looks to hire a tight ends coach and fill out his offensive staff, Bruhn said he is locked in with KU.

“I have full faith in the KU coaching staff and confident that whoever Leipold hires is going to be a great fit,” Bruhn said. “I will be signing my NLI on December 20 and will be attending KU.”