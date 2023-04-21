Last month Carson Bruhn announced he narrowed his choice of schools to Kansas, Kansas State, and Minnesota.

He took several unofficial visits to his finalists but said one school stood out after his trips were over. On Thursday, Bruhn announced he verbally committed to Kansas.

“The decision was a tough one for sure, but when I went to KU and was on campus it felt right,” Bruhn said. “The academics were great. The college atmosphere is amazing. Jayhawk nation's excitement and pride for football is outstanding. The relationships the coaches have with each other and it just felt like a great fit.”

Bruhn, a 6-foot-5, 215 pound tight end is from Sioux Center (Iowa). He took four unofficial visits to KU and went through a thorough recruiting process before deciding.

“Every time I went, I got to see a different side of KU,” he said. “I got to spend more time with the coaches and see the campus and football facilities.”

It was also a good fit Bruhn was recruited by offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, who is the tight ends coach. Kotelnicki could show Bruhn the details of his position and discuss the offensive scheme at the same time.

“Coach K is a great guy,” Bruhn said. “I really enjoy talking to him and he is very knowledgeable about football. He is always willing to answers the questions I throw at him. He showed immense interest in me as a player and person. He is a big reason I committed.”