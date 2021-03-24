JayhawkSlant - Carson Willich plans to visit Kansas campus soon

“It was good,” Willich said. “I liked it and I'm going to go up there in a few weeks I think. I know you can’t meet with coaches but just to see campus.”

Schoonover has recruited Kansas City at different schools, so he was familiar with the area. He recently did a Zoom with Willich.

When Jake Schoonover arrived at Kansas in February, he took over areas in Kansas City. One of those is Blue Springs.

Carson Willich has been talking with the Kansas coaches for a while, but now he has a new coach recruiting him.

Willich is building a relationship with Schoonover who has been active recruiting him since taking the job at Kansas.

“He's dope, I like him a lot,” Willich said. “He stands out more than the other recruiters to be honest.

“He used to be in the Kansas City area. So, he was just talking about how he was already here in the Kansas City Area, how he recruited kids here a while ago. And he's just trying to come back and do the same thing.”

Willich also got a tour of the facilities including the new indoor practice field. He has been doing a lot of Zoom calls with coaching staffs and is ready to get out and start seeing schools in person.

He plans to see the Kansas campus soon and has talked about driving to Lawrence with his teammate DeAndre Thomas.

Thomas, a running back from Blue Springs, committed to the Jayhawks as a preferred walk on.

“Basically, I just want to go up and walk around and see everything,” he said. “We were both going to go up and just walk around.”

Willich said his mother attended Kansas for two years and his dad is a KU fan. He’s been getting interest from Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, and several others. At one point he was thinking about making decision.

“I think I am going to wait a little bit longer,” he said.