After the Jayhawks first win of the season against Indiana State, Les Miles said he was giving the game ball to Andrew Parchment. Miles didn’t give any information out after the Boston College game where the game ball was going, but the guess is to Carter Stanley. Stanley led the Jayhawks to a win over the Eagles on Friday in dominating fashion. He finished the night 20-of-27 for 238 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. After the game Stanley dished out credit to everyone else. “It was a team effort all around and I'm so proud of our offensive line,” Stanley said. “They were incredible tonight, run and pass, and same thing with the running backs complemented the receivers and the receivers complemented the running backs.”

Stanley finished with a strong game and bounced back from an early interception (AP)

Overall the Jayhawks out-gained Boston College 567-447 in total yards. The Kansas offense did what they wanted, whenever they wanted for most of the night.

The game didn’t exactly start out the way Stanley wanted it to. After the loss to Coastal Carolina, Stanley was looking for a fast start. On the Jayhawks first drive Stanley threw an interception that led to a field goal and gave Boston College a 10-0 lead. “It was kind of a 50/50 look with the guy I was reading but honestly, and the ball came out of my hand kind of weird,” he said. Stanley wasn’t phased by the interception. Two series later he took the team on a 78-yard touchdown drive. “My teammates are incredibly supportive one-to-one on the sideline,” Stanley said. “We know you're fine. We're all good. I just had to flush it and move on and those coaches put us in some great looks.” After the interception Stanley completed his next 12 passes. He said after the loss to Coastal Carolina they would need to put the game behind them and move on. He had to do the same with the interception. “It's the same thing this whole team had to do this past weekend,” Stanley said. “We had to flush it.” Stanley will get a lot of credit from his passing numbers, yet his rushing attempts set the tone. He only finished with 23 yards, but his carries sent a message. On two of them he lowered his head and took on defenders, and another he jumped over a Boston College player for a first down. “Honestly I had a dream about it last night,” Stanley said. “I saw on film that that safety likes to tackle low. It's something I did my senior year of high school. The moment was right, and I did it.”