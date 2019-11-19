Carter Stanley didn't start the second half of the Oklahoma State game but returned to throw two touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

On Monday morning he got a call from Kansas offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon telling him he is the starting quarterback.

"Coach Dearmon is just an incredible coach and incredible influence on this football team," Stanley said. "He called me this morning and said, 'Let's have a great week. Let's put it behind us, and let's move forward.'"

Stanley met with the media to talk about sitting out against Oklahoma State, play calls in short yardage situations, and getting different looks from defense the past two games.