Carter Stanley isn't afraid to lower his shoulder and take on defenders. He talked about his physical approach and joked about the weight limit and what players he will take head on.

Stanley talked about having Brent Dearmon on the field as the offensive coordinator. He said Dearmon coaches with passion and the players pick up on that.

He was asked about Tory Locklin and Stanley believes he will have a good career at Kansas regardless of what position he will play.