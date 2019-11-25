Carter Stanley said it would be big for the team to go out with a win over Baylor. His name will be in the record books and wants to leave the program in good shape.

Stanley also talked about the candidates to replace him next year.

"There's a bunch of hard workers in that room, and I've seen a lot of growth in that room since this fall alone," he said. "Some capable guys in that room with Miles Kendrick, Thomas MacVittie and some of the younger guys are working."

