Last week Brent Dearmon took over the offense and although there was a bye week the offense got some work in before the coaches went on the road recruiting.

Carter Stanley said it was good to get to work with Dearmon before they started game preparation for Texas.

"It's been good," Stanley said. "I think our guys have handled it really well. We kind of had a small scrimmage on Thursday and I think that was really good for our guys just to get a feel for the flow of just moving the ball under Coach Dearmon."

Hear what Stanley had to say in his interview below.