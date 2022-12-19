FORT MYERS, Fla. – Sunday marked day three of the 2022 City of Palms Classic on Florida’s Gulf Coast and was chock full of major college and professional prospects showcasing their craft as part of an absolutely loaded field. Rivals.com's Rob Cassidy was on hand for the day that was in the Sunshine State and shares his takeaways from the tournament below.

FIVE-STAR ELLIOT CADEAU HOPES TO DECIDE THIS SPRING

A well-rounded point guard that sees the floor incredibly well, Cadeau is a creative passer without being reckless, a line that is sometimes hard for an underclassman to walk. Alas, he did just that on Friday, when he racked up 12 points and nine assists while turning the ball over just once in his Link Academy team’s win over a Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy squad stocked with Div. I prospects. Texas Tech, Kansas, Louisville, North Carolina and Syracuse are thought to be the most likely destinations for Cadeau, whose top six also technically also includes Texas, a program currently in flux due to head coach Chris Beard’s arrest on felony assault charges. “I want to have a decision done before AAU season, I think,” Cadeau said following the game. The possibility of reclassification still looms when it comes to conversations about Cadeau’s college recruitment, but the 6-foot-1 guard says he’s “currently in the class of 2024” but would consider reclassification if the school he signs with “has a point guard leave for the NBA Draft” Such a scenario could play out at North Carolina, which sent coaches to watch Cadeau on Sunday evening. In speaking with Cadeau and reading between the lines, it seems as though the Tar Heels and Texas Tech stand above the rest of the pack for the time being, but that could change should the five-star decide to take additional visits following the season.

*****

AHMED NOWELL FINALIZING TENNESSEE VISIT

Nowell is yet to take a single official visit but says he plans to change that with a trip to Tennessee that is in the final stages of being planned. “I’m supposed to take an official there in the next month or so, but I don’t have a date,” Nowell said following his Imhotep Charter School’s win over New York’s on Sunday evening. Nowell, who scored 16 points in the contest despite a poor shooting day, says he’s intrigued by Tenensee as a program, but it’s his relationship with assistant coach Rod Clark that has separated the Vols. “Coach Rod is pretty laid back and he’s genuinely intrigued with what I’ve been doing and how I’m developing. Nowell says that, aside from Tennessee, Villanova, Arkansas, Auburn and Seton Hall are the programs most involved with his recruitment.

*****

TYLER JACKSON’S RECRUITMENT WILL GET CROWDED

Jackson, a sophomore, showed why he’s ranked among the elite 2025 prospects with a 26-point effort in a close loss that saw him score in nearly every imaginable way. Jackson knocked down a trio of 3-pointers, knocked down a couple mid-range jumpers and also showed off a reliable floater he uses to score over larger defenders. He needs to continue to add muscle and evolve as a distributor, but his confidence is growing along with his offensive skill set. Not many players in any class play as hard as Jackson, who is a high-energy defender and willing to dive for loose balls. His offer list is currently populated by programs such as Maryland, Seton Hall, Rutgers, Rhode Island and Georgia Tech. And while Illinois and Maryland seem to have piqued his interest the most, it’s a near lock that his offer list will grow significantly this summer. Jackson says he hopes to visit Illinois in the future, as his lead recruiter Chester Frazier is also from Baltimore and has already built a relationship with Jackson and his circle.

*****

RYAN JONES JR IS HEALTHY AND READY TO EXPLORE OPTIONS

Jones, Jr. has been scarce for a year or so because of a rash of injuries, the worst of which being a torn meniscus, that sidelined the four-star wing for six months. On Sunday afternoon, however, the Gainesville (Fla.) The Rock School looked like his old self and reminded people why he carries a long list of high-major offers and is ranked as the No. 59 prospect in the 2024 Rivals150. In a tight game with New Jersey’s Patrick School, Jones posted a 13-point, 11-rebound effort that included a few buckets down the stretch. Still, it wasn’t just his work as a scorer that made waves. Jones sees the floor as well as any big man in the class and passes well both out of the post and in the open court. He’s well versed in using his broad-shouldered body to create space inside the paint and possesses a high-level motor that never seems to slow. Following Sunday’s game, Jones named LSU, Miami, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Florida State, North Carolina and Louisville as the programs that are most involved in his recruitment currently, but says one school jumps off the page when it comes to possible official visits. “LSU is the big one right now,” Jones said. “I love how they play and I love Coach [Cody Toppert]. I like how he recruits me and how he keeps up with me, so I want to go visit for sure.”

*****

JAIDEN GLOVER’S IMPROVEMENT IS UNDENIABLE