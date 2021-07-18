Cassidy's Takeaways: Day 2 of the Under Armour Association

FRISCO, Texas -- The second day of the Under Armour Association event outside of Dallas is one of the hot spots for college coaches to evaluate high-level high school talent. Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy is on hand at the event and shares some news and notes from the Saturday that was in the Lone Star State.

ISAAC TRAUDT INTENDS TO VISIT KANSAS

Isaac Traudt didn’t have his best day on the offensive end, scoring just six points in his Nebraska Supreme team’s comfortable win, but the fact that he was still able to impact the game was encouraging. The 6-foot-8 Traudt is as versatile a defender as there is in this class and spent the game defending both guards a bigs, staying in front of smaller players on the perimeter and bodying up opposing bigs underneath. With Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo looking on from behind the basket, the four-star forward blocked a handful of shots on the perimeter and changed countless others in the paint. After the contest, the Nebraska-based standout said Creighton, Nebraska, Virginia, Gonzaga, Michigan State, Kansas and North Carolina are the schools in the mix to land his commitment as things stand. Traudt has already visited North Carolina, Nebraska, Creighton, Virginia and Michigan State. He plans to check out Kansas in the fall before making a decision. “[KU] is going to be losing a lot of forwards and they think that’s a good opportunity for me. They also think me and Gradey Dick going in together would be a good combo. I think we’re going to set up a visit in August.”

*****

CALEB FOSTER SHOWS OFF STROKE, TALKS RECRUITMENT

Caleb Foster (Rivals.com)

A gaggle of college coaches, including Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl, sat front row to watch Caleb Foster and his Team Curry squad take the floor on Saturday afternoon and the five-star guard didn’t disappoint. Foster created buzz with a big Friday performance and followed it up on Saturday with another 20-plus point game that saw him stroke it from 3-point range while facilitating for teammates. The effort drew rave reviews from the college coaches in attendance, a spattering of which talked among themselves about Foster’s talent. Following the game, the Oak Hill Academy guard said Virginia, Louisville, Duke, Tennessee, Auburn, Clemson and Virginia Tech are the schools that are most involved in his recruitment at the moment “I’ve already taken unofficial visits to Auburn, Tennessee, Louisville and Wake Forest,” Foster said. “I’ll be checking out some other schools in the fall, but I don’t know which ones. I have to discuss that with my family.”

*****

MORRIS SHINES IN FIRST GAME AS A TEXAS COMMIT

Saturday was a memorable one for Rivals150 guard Arterio Morris. At noon, he announced his commitment to Texas. Roughly two hours later, he was on the floor helping his Dallas Showtyme squad to victory with a 26-point performance that included three 3-pointers and this highlight-worthy dunk. After the game, Morris discussed his decision to make the call for the Longhorns and what he hopes to bring to the table in Austin when he arrives on campus. “After my visit, my family talked about it and research and we knew that was the best spot for me,” Morris said. “Texas coaches don’t tell you what you want to hear. They tell you what you need to hear. They tell me all the things I need to do once I get there to make it to the NBA.”

*****

JASEN GREEN HELPS HIS STOCK WITH BIG GAME

Jasen Green (Rivals.com)