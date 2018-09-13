Down to Kansas, Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Maryland, Texas, UCLA and USC, Cassius Stanley, the 6-foot-5, 170-pound shooting guard from Sierra Canyon High School in North Hollywood, Calf., conducted an in-home visit with Bill Self and Kurtis Townsend on Wednesday night.

On Thursday afternoon, JayhawkSlant.com got word that Stanley, the No. 31 ranked player in the 2019 class, is scheduled to officially visit Kansas during the weekend of Late Night in the phog.

