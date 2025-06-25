Center Paul Mbiya Signs with Kansas

After giving a verbal commitment to Kansas on Wedneday, Paul Mbiya, the 6-foot-11, 260-pound center from Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, signed with Bill Self and the Jayhawks on Wednesday afternoon.

Mbiya, who has a 7-foot-8 wingspan, spent this past season playing primarily in France’s ProA U21 league with ASVEL, averaging 15.3 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, and 1.0 steals in 23 games.

In his final game, his stat line was 23 points and 20 rebounds in 31 minutes of play.

After giving the nod to North Carolina State the first time around, Mbiya picked Kansas over Oregon on Wednesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, Kansas head coach Bill Self had this to say about Mbiya.

"We've had a good last couple of days recruiting with Kohl (Rosario) signing yesterday and Paul today," Self said. "Paul is big. He's a legit 6-11 with a wingspan of 7-foot, 8 inches. He fits very well with the way we play. He is an immediate impact guy, and he gives us much-needed size to go along with Flory (Bidunga) and Bryson (Tiller)."

Mbiya becomes the sixth incoming freshman signee for Kansas, joining Darryn Peterson, Samis Calderon, Bryson Tiller, Kohl Rosario, and Corbin Allen. Tiller joined the KU team as a redshirt in January. Kansas' spring transfer portal signees include Melvin Council Jr. (St. Bonaventure), Jayden Dawson (Loyola Chicago), and Tre White (Illinois).