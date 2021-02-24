JayhawkSlant - Charles Ingram getting lot of attention from KU staff

“I got to see how the people interacted with each other. You know, what really went on in the facility. It was really nice.”

“The visit was really good,” Ingram said. “It was on FaceTime and they showed me the facilities. And basically, they introduced me to a number of the team and the faculty and the staff. It really gave me an insight on how the environment of Kansas football is and what to expect. and what to see and stuff like that.

He recently did a virtual visit where he visited with Chevis Jackson and Ben Iannacchione. Ingram said he got the virtual tour of the facilities from Hannah Tourtillot.

Kansas has been giving a lot of attention to Charles Ingram , a two-way prospect out of Tennessee. Between the weekly recruiting calls, virtual tours, and getting to visit with several coaches, he’s been seeing a lot of different angles from the Jayhawks.

On the virtual visit Ingram spent time talking with Chevis Jackson because Kansas is one of the schools recruiting for defense. Some coaches have told him they like him on the offensive side. He also talked at length with strength and conditioning coordinator Ben Iannacchione.

“He helped me out a lot because I had surgery my freshman year on my right arm and my labrum,” Ingram said. “I asked him if that would interfere with any of the lifting. And he made it a point to let me know that they really make sure and they take pride in building the athlete's body for his position and for what he has to do on the field.

“So, I asked him if that would get in the way of anything. And he said it absolutely wouldn't. They would just go about the necessary lifts or different tactics they would have to do to strengthen that part of my body before I would have to start doing the complete workout like the other players.”

Josh Eargle has been the lead recruiter for the Jayhawks. Eargle has recruiting connections in Tennessee and offered Ingram early.

“He's been really comforting in letting me know how Kansas really wants to me,” he said of Eargle. “You know, they really want me to go there and he makes it a point to always reach out just checking up on me during the week, asks me about my family and different things. We have real good in depth conversations. I really like Coach Eargle, he's a good coach.”

Ingram said he would put Kansas at the top of the list of schools recruiting him the hardest. He’s also hearing a lot from Purdue and Princeton. He said he wants to find a school that is fairly close to home and a staff that clicks with his family.

“Mainly I'm looking for a place with stability and a place that I can really feel comfortable at,” he said. “A place I feel like I'm welcome and feel like I'm wanted there. I'm looking for a place really not too, too far from home, and has a good relationship with my family.”