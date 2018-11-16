When the Kansas offensive line took the field in week one, they had three new starters who all arrived over the summer.

Newcomers Alex Fontana, Dwayne Wallace, and Kevin Feder won starting jobs and the longest any of them were on campus was two months. Wallace started nine games at Cal, Fontana transferred from Houston, and Feder from Ohio State.

Fontana who has manned the center position for almost every snap didn’t think the chemistry would be as big of a factor as it has turned out to be. Fontana felt since the new players had experience they would be able to come together quick.

“Earlier this season I wouldn't think it would have been that significant,” he said about getting better over time. “But throughout the season and learning how the guys next to me play has been a big help for sure.”

Fontana started seven games for Houston when Tom Herman was the head coach. He admitted learning more about the guys on each side of him helped them improve throughout the season.

Against TCU the offensive line only allowed two sacks. Against Kansas State they allowed a sack on back-to-back plays and those were the only two all game.

“We’ve become a lot closer as an offensive unit as a group,” Fontana said. “Chemistry has gotten better and we know where each other is going to be. We have a good feel for each other now. It has made us perform at a higher level than we were earlier.”

The Jayhawks ran for 168 yards against Iowa State which is the most the Cyclones have allowed in Big 12 play. They have the league’s top rush defense only giving up 109 yards a game.

Hakeem Adeniji has been a three-year starter at left tackle and has seen the improvement as the season progressed.

“Every week Coach Ricker comes in and turns on the film and we can see we are steadily climbing and getting better every week,” Adeniji said. “I've been playing offensive line for a long time and chemistry is a big part of everything. Just focusing on the details throughout the week has helped us perform better on Saturdays.”