“I think it helps me out a little,” he said of playing for Miles. “Coaching for a guy like Coach Miles is a great honor first off, and just being able to be on his staff is good. I think the kids are receptive of it because I did play for him and they know exactly what I want and what he expects. So, I think that's a good thing to have on my side.”

Jackson played three years for Miles at LSU, and also coached there for a season. As a player he spent time in the NFL with several teams.

When Chevis Jackson talks to his cornerbacks he has their full attention. Jackson brings a lot of experience to his room of what it is like to go through Les Miles’ system.

Jackson landed on Miles staff after coaching at Ball State, where he was named the MAC Recruiter of the Year. This is his first fall camp as a Jayhawk, and he likes what he has seen from the cornerbacks this month.

“They come into work every day,” he said. “I'm excited about all the guys. They are putting in good work. They all want it. They're thirsty for the knowledge that the coaches try to give them and I try to give and install in them. They're excited, so I'm excited for them.”

There is a good combination of players returning with experience including Hasan Defense, Corione Harris, Kyle Mayberry, Elmore Hempstead, and Elijah Jones.

“It has been good competition,” Jackson said. “There is good camaraderie in the room. Everybody wants to see each other do good. That's what excites me, because they're in it together. They want to win and everybody's excited about it. They're pushing each other. We've just got to keep getting better at our technique and do things the right way.”

There are two newcomers to the group in true freshmen Kenny Logan and Valerian Agbaw. Jackson had a hand in recruiting both players to Kansas and likes what he has seen from them in camp.

“They both are good,” he said. “They both have their both good traits. And they both have their weaknesses, but they're working on their weaknesses. They both run around. It’s exciting for me to see them on the field and take everything in.

“They’re soaking up everything that I'm telling them and learning the defense. They're leaving it all on the field. So, that's the good thing. They're just going to keep getting better and better.”