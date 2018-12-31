The Jayhawks recently extended an offer to four-star quarterback Ethan Garbers from California. One reason Kansas could have a shot at the talented junior is offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.

Lindsey isn’t a stranger to the Garbers family.

“Getting the Kansas offer was great,” Garbers said. “I was excited to get one from them. I knew Coach Lindsey from when he recruited my brother when he was at ASU.”

Garbers is referring to his brother Chase who is a quarterback at Cal. When Lindsey was the offensive coordinator at Arizona State he offered the older Garbers a scholarship. Now he will get a chance to recruit Ethan.

The two recently spoke by phone when Lindsey gave him the offer.

“Our conversation was great,” Garbers said. “He said he liked my strong arm and he said they need a quarterback that can come in and turn their program around.”

Garber has picked up early offers from Kansas, Washington State, Boise State, Miami (FL), and Oregon State among others.

Garbers isn’t in a rush to make any decisions. In the future he would like to visit the campus at Kansas and he is treating each school equally.

“I would like to get out there, but I have no idea when,” Garber said of visiting Kansas. “All the schools who are recruiting me are the same right now.”

Garbers could pick up more offers and will be on several radars of college recruiters. His early relationship with Lindsey could help the Jayhawks.

“I like Coach Lindsey a lot,” Garbers said. “He’s a great football mind and coach. He has produced good quarterbacks and really coaches up his players.”