Lindsey: It's been a whirlwind so far but really excited looking forward to get here joining Coach Miles getting on his staff and getting started.





Hanni: Tell us about your relationship with Coach Miles and your excitement to join forces with him here

Lindsey: Well obviously you know competing against him when he was at LSU , I knew him a little bit. But over the last week or so really getting to know him it's just it's been a pleasure. To be able to work for a guy who is established and has much success as he's had in this profession, he's one of the best coaches in the history of college football. I think that's what excited me about this opportunity and looking forward to joining forces and getting us going.





Hanni: Walk us through your quarterback lineage of the guys you've worked with and tell us your confidence level that you could bring a great quarterback

Lindsey: I think you know obviously the quarterbacks, they're special people because they're going to get all too much credit they're going get too much blame. They’ve got to be guys that are tough-minded and you know those guys that I've had in the past. Those guys were very, very tough mentally and I think we're going to create a product here that I think quarterbacks want to come and play in our system. A quarterback friendly system that I think will be an exciting brand of football to watch and we're looking forward to finding guys who want to be here at Kansas.





Hanni: You’ve had a special a guy like Jared Stidham at Auburn who could beat you with his feet or his arm. Is that the ideal type of quarterback prospects you would look for a dual threat options?

Lindsey: I think so. I think you know the way the game's played today the defenses are so good, so talented you’ve got to have a guy that that can escape and make plays. Who can get in and out of the pocket. I think that's important but the number one thing for me is we want guys that are tough, that are smart, they're intelligent, accurate throwers.





Hanni: You mentioned your number one philosophy just get the ball in the hands of your play-makers. What do you know about what you're inheriting here? And have you seen game film of Pooka Williams?

Lindsey: You know I know a little I know about Pooka for sure. Everyone around the country seems to know about him. I want to slowly get myself acquainted with the rest of the roster but you know like I said at the end of the day we have to identify or four or five best play-makers and find creative ways to get them the ball. I think that's important.