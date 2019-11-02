Chris Hughes says fans can make a difference
Offensive lineman Chris Hughes was a key player in the forcing the fumble last week that gave Liam Jones a chance to win the game.
Hughes said he has noticed the buzz about the Sunflower Showdown and a packed DBKMS (The Booth) can make a big difference for the players.
