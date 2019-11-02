News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-02 10:14:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Chris Hughes says fans can make a difference

Jon Kirby • JayhawkSlant
@jayhawkslant
Publisher- Football Editor

Offensive lineman Chris Hughes was a key player in the forcing the fumble last week that gave Liam Jones a chance to win the game.

Hughes said he has noticed the buzz about the Sunflower Showdown and a packed DBKMS (The Booth) can make a big difference for the players.

Look back at other stories this week

- The Jayhawks have fallen behind in several games and they looking for ways to get off to fast starts read here


- PODCAST: We break down the KU-KSU and have guests on to talk about the game along with recruiting updates listen here listen here


- Have you noticed the hand signal the KU players make after a big play? We have the meaning of the signal and how it all started read here


- After being ejected in the Texas Tech game for targeting Bryce Torneden is ready get back for the Sunflower Showdown read here


- Some final thoughts and notes on Saturday morning heading into the game read here



trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}