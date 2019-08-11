“When I went there and toured through the city, the campus and met all the coaches I was able to see myself playing there,” Jones said. “I see myself walking downtown, see myself getting an education that actually meant something.”

Jones was a standout at the Les Miles Elite Camp two weeks ago. After returning home he thought about his recruiting and gave the Kansas coaches a commitment on Sunday night.

The Kansas coaching staff continues to have a good week on recruiting trail this time picking up a commitment from Chris Jones , a defensive end from Coconut Creek, Fla.

Academics played a big part in Jones decision. He was impressed with the facilities both for football and Engineering, where he plans to major.

“The new Engineering program, buildings and the atmosphere stood out to me most,” he said. “The new facilities were also really impressive, and they really caught my eye as well as how the coaches carried themselves and what they were about.”

Kansas defensive coordinator D.J. Eliot recruits the area and Jones also spent time with several coaches on his visit. He worked out Kwahn Drake during the camp.

“All of the coaches were around me and getting to know them was a different feeling,” Jones said. “They were all about family and the players instead of their own agendas which was really good.

“Meeting with Coach Miles he showed me his credentials for being a great coach and he gave me a background on himself, as well as his system, and how it works. He told me why they wanted me and why I would fit. He talked to me about their academics. He impressed me because that gives a feel that many other coaches don’t give.”

On Sunday evening the Kansas coaches were glad to get the call from Jones to hear about his decision.

“They were all ecstatic to hear that I committed to them and their level of energy was amazing,” Jones said.

He had several offers including Florida State, Penn State, USF, Nebraska, West Virginia, and many others. Several of his offers were closer to his home but that didn’t play a factor.

“No, its never been about location,” he said. “It's always been about what's best for me and my future as my mom told me.”

Jones has an interesting connection to Kansas. His uncle Thad Rawls played football for the Jayhawks in the mid to late 90’s. He signed under Glen Mason where he was a standout at Coconut Creek.

Rawls, who still lives in Lawrence, told Jones he should take the visit and see what the Kansas program has to offer.

“He told me how everyone up here was going to be very different and how the coaching staff has a real chance of turning everything around,” Jones said.

The football season is underway for Coconut Creek and Jones spent a lot of time breaking down his recruiting over the summer. Now he can focus on his high school team and his senior year.

“It feels great there is a lot of pressure released off my shoulders,” Jones said. “Now that I know where I'm going and what I'm going to do.”