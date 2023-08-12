KU linebackers coach Chris Simpson gave some great insight into the linebacker group. Simpson talked about several players and gave a hint he has a good idea what the two-deep will look like.

Well, it's camp, right? In camp you just keep going forward and it's just more, more, more, more, more, until you can really start to scale back. But he's doing a phenomenal job. He was here in the spring, so there's not a ton that's brand new for him. Now it's a little bit more refresher, if that makes sense. He's doing a really good job. He's going to play a lot of football for us, and he's a really good addition. I'm glad he's here.

Well, first off, it's nothing major, nothing serious. We're just being smart about getting him back and doing it deliberately, not rushing it. He is a professional at this point in what he does, so he's very locked in. If you're out there and you notice he's standing back behind the defense, so that he can actually get a bird's eye view of it from a backer's perspective, so he can see the things. He's looking at the call and getting the fits. He's talking to guys on the sidelines. He's certainly getting those reps, albeit not physically, mentally. He was back in there a little bit today.

If Rich Miller isn’t running things who else can…

Right now, I'm seeing probably a combination of Taiwan Berryhill who can slide in. Again, he started transitioning to some of that in the spring, as well as maybe Cornell Wheeler is doing a really good job too. He stepped up his game quite a bit. It's getting good as their coach, because I feel comfortable with a number of guys. Sometimes you throw a guy in there and you're like, "Ah," you're not always sure. There's a few guys now that I feel pretty good about being in there if they get called to duty.

Talk about Craig Young and is he adding more to his plate…

He's going to take another step, in terms of some of the things that he can do, and that we ask him to do. He's doing that right now and he's embracing it. He's doing a really good job, and will continue to do so, but this is year two for him, and it's also his senior year, so that's a sweet spot combination where he's really owning things and wanting things to go well. Not that he didn't a year ago, but now this is the last time to ride the lightning, so he's going to do everything he can, and anything we ask him to do, he'll do.

Take us through Cornell Wheeler’s progression…

I would say quite honestly, he's a rep guy and he's gotten a bunch. Now that he's gotten the reps, he's really starting to embrace everything, and he's picked it up, so the game slowed down for him quite a bit. For those of you that have heard from me before, he's got as much feel and savvy, as a backer, as any of them. Now he's taking that and adding his knowledge so that he can really utilize and just play fast, and not have to overprocess and think. That's where his progression has been, is having great feel as a backer to now really knowing and understanding, and it's putting him in a good position to be able to help us and all these guys too.

What have you seen from Logan Brantley…

He's athletic and he can run. Here's the thing about Logan. We're talking about it as a staff. I mean, I was a heavy part of recruiting him out of Denver, so I was able to watch him play and those types of things. I saw it for myself. But now our staff, obviously they've watched the film on him, but our players quite honestly are like, "Coach that dude's running now." You know what I mean? That's what I think he brings to the table for us is some athletic ability.

Now, he's swimming because it's again, go, go, go, go, go. It's camp time. Right? All we do is keep adding more, but in the meeting room, if you ask him a question, he's probably going to get pretty close to having the answer. Now he's just got to process it on the field as it's happening, and again, we're going to force-feed him, and have him drink through a fire hose for a little bit, before it starts to slow down for him. But he's doing a phenomenal job. He's going to be a really good player for us for sure.

With fall camp a week from being over do you have a good idea what the two-deep will look like or are you still determining that…

I certainly have an idea what that probably looks like. Just the nature of how I've at least done it in the past is there's going to be a core group. I say starter, but I'm more concerned about just reps that are taken. There's been times in my past as a coach at Buffalo, I remember being a year or two where that fourth guy in actually had more snaps than the quote unquote, "starters", because maybe he was a utility guy that I could bounce around and get guys off the field.

I would say that it's going to be by committee a little bit, and I'm talking about every position between the field and outside guy. Rich doesn't have to be on the field all the time, because I think Taiwan and Cornell can sub him. We've got JB, and Taiwan, and Cornell can play to the boundary, we've got Fletch. We have some options at this point that I think we're able to use.

Yes, I have an idea, but it's going to be a little bit by committee in terms of the guys on the field, I think.