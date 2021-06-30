Chris Simpson says they will build culture, and buy-in

Simpson continued: “And I think we will get, I promise you, we will get buy-in because it's just how culture works. Eventually, when things get hard, the culture takes over and the buy-in will take place. It's just a matter of how quickly and who truly wants to do that because eventually this will be an uncomfortable place to be if you're not bought in.”

“I think our blueprint is of high accountability, development, and that term ‘culture’ is a buzz word that gets used frequently, but I would truly say that it is not just words on a wall for us,” Simpson said. “It is something that we believe, it is something that we preach, it's something that we live, and it's daily.

One of the first things they will need to do is build the culture within the program.

He knew the background and recent history at Kansas and said the challenge intrigued him. He was a part of Leipold’s staff at Buffalo that helped turn the program around. He knows to do the same at Kansas there will be a lot of hard work and patience.

Chris Simpson admitted when Lance Leipold got the job at Kansas it did not take him long to accept the position when offered.

He has already started laying the groundwork what he expects from his group even though they have not been able to coach the players yet.

“I've said that to the linebackers and when given the opportunity to talk to the team, I said something along those lines to the team, and not in a negative way, it's just, ‘Hey, listen, this is how we do things. We are going to be developmental. We're going to be on time. We're going to give great effort. We're going to be coachable.’

“Those are things that Coach Leipold preaches daily, and in terms of our culture, it's just who we are. It's who we are and who we're going to be. And four or five years from now, it'll be a player led program that wants to be special in every way, not just on the field, but off the field.’

At Buffalo, Simpson always maintained a group of linebackers who played well and were near the top of the statistical categories on the team.

Last year he coached James Patterson who was a first team All-MAC selection. In 2019 he helped mentor the linebackers who were a vital part of a defense that finished fourth in the nation against the run.

In 2018 three of the team’s top four tacklers were linebackers. He coached Khalil Hodge who is one of the most prolific tacklers in Buffalo school history. In 2017 Hodge recorded 154 tackles, which was second in the nation.

When fall camp starts, he will be in a different position trying to find out which players will step up and compete. Since the staff was hired late, they have not seen any of their players.

“It's hard because quite honestly, with the exception of just watching film of what they had done previously and not taking into account anything schematically, I mean football, at the end of the day, there's taking out blocks, there's getting off of blocks, there's running, there's tackling all that stuff is going to be consistent regardless of the scheme,” Simpson said.

“But I have not seen it myself. And obviously that's a unique challenge going into this season is that we aren't going to get that opportunity, but I can say that the want-to is there, the desire to learn, the desire to know, the desire to absorb whatever it is that we're trying to get done, whether it's schematically or just within the culture that we're trying to build here. I'm pleased with the progress of the room as far as that goes.”