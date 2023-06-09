Nuggets rookie and national champion with Kansas Christian Braun made a massive impact in game three of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night. His 15-point performance on 7-of-8 shooting provided Denver with a much-needed spark off of the bench to take home-court advantage back in the series.

“I thought Christain’s Braun’s play was fantastic,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said postgame. “Aggressive, physical, strong, confident, and his 15 and four off the bench in 19 minutes were very, very impactful.”

Malone's trust in Braun is easy for people watching to see. Former Jayhawk and NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors Brandon Rush pointed out Malone's impact.

“Coach Malone is believing in him and he’s taking off and running with it,” Rush said. “I’m very happy for him. He seems like he’s very confident out there.”

Malone recognizes how rare the feat of making an impact in the NBA Finals as a rookie is as well. His Finals performance as a rookie is comparable to that of Spurs legend Manu Ginobili. His 21 points through three games give him an even seven points per game, not far behind Ginobili’s 8.7 points per game in the 2003 Finals win against the New Jersey Nets.

“If you look around, there’s not many rookies playing meaningful minutes in the NBA this time of year,” Malone said. “It speaks to Christain’s confidence. It speaks to him being a winner. He’s won at every level. High school, college, and now he’s in the NBA Finals as a rookie.”

The confidence Malone mentioned has been synonymous with Braun since his days of winning state championships at Blue Valley Northwest. Former Kansas walk-on and fellow Kansas native Chris Teahan isn’t surprised to see his former teammate playing with so much confidence on the biggest stage.

“That dude, he lives for the competition,” Teahan said. “A lot of people get nervous, the bigger the crowd, the bigger the stage, and honestly I feel like he gets more loose the bigger the crowd.”

While that confidence has always been there for Braun, it showed up in a way that Malone hasn’t gotten to see too much in game three. In the last minute of the third quarter, Braun nabbed a steal and slammed home a thunderous dunk to put the Nuggets up by 19. In typical Christian Braun fashion, he let the Miami Heat fans sitting close to the court know about it.

Teahan knew that Braun was capable of a different level of confidence after he made a game-winner in college.

“The turning point where I knew he kind of lost his mind a little bit with it was the Oklahoma game at Oklahoma where he turned and said something to their bench,” Teahan said. “I just remember thinking to myself being like ‘he doesn’t care anymore, does he?’”

His swagger was very noticeable in game three, with Malone saying he could “feel the confidence kind of oozing out of him.”

Braun seeks to take that high praise to help the Nuggets toward a 3-1 advantage on Friday night at 7:30 on ABC.