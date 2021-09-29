Chris Teahan ready for Late Night, talks Remy Martin and Joseph Yesufu

“This is the greatest environment you can possibly play in,” Teahan said. “It's so loud in there. You'll get goosebumps the first time you hear the crowd noise.”

Teahan knows Kansas basketball well, but he also understands some of the younger players haven’t experience the true feeling of Late Night. He’s eager to share the energy with those who missed out due to the pandemic.

“I think all the players are looking forward to it,” Teahan said. “Especially the guys that have been here for a year where we had fans in the crowd. There's just always something about Late Night every single year that needs to be like ‘okay yeah we're back into this kind of season’”.

Catching up with Chris Teahan ahead of the big night, the fifth-year senior is excited to join his teammates again under the lights of a full Allen Fieldhouse.

Friday marks the first in-person Late Night in the Phog event since the start of the pandemic.

Kansas’ roster features quite a few new names this time around. And that depth is helping these early weeks run a little smoother, according to Teahan.

“I would say that we had a really good boot camp actually,” he said. “Everyone did well. Our fall workload was really good, and I think a lot of players are starting to kind of figure it out.”

He continued: “It's been a lot of fun. Especially because I've never been on a team with this many newcomers. We have a completely new team everybody's in and out, so we've done a lot of teaching this year and it shows how much everybody's matured over the last couple of years.”

Offseason transfers Remy Martin and Joseph Yesufu are two new names expected to make immediate impacts on the court this season.

Getting acquainted with his new teammates, Teahan wasn’t expected for what he saw from the pair.

“They've both surprised me,” he said. “Remy is a super-fast. Remy has such a unique style of play. He's got tons of energy and never runs out of it. Joseph is super explosive. He can get a shot whenever he needs it. And that's something that we haven't really had in a couple of years.”

Making a transition in college basketball is a tall order for any athlete, and the new Jayhawks coming onto the scene will endure those challenges one by one. Teahan shared his thoughts on what the fall experience affects incoming players playing ball in Lawrence.

“There's definitely a learning curve coming to a place like Kansas,” he said. “I think it's a little bit bigger for the freshmen and the newcomers, but you can see their eyes get a little bit wider when they come here, and they see the pace of play that first week.”