Chris Teahan's perspective on the Border Showdown with Missouri

Chris Teahan knows the Kansas/Missouri rivalry. He’s been around Lawrence for a while now and knows a thing or two about how much Saturday’s game means to the university, its fans, and the surrounding community.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated matchup, Teahan shared his thoughts on finally being able to face Missouri since its departure from the Big 12 in 2012.

“I think this will be something that’s going to be a lot of fun,” Teahan said. “I think everyone who’s playing will finally start to get a feel of what playing in Allen Fieldhouse really means.”

Growing up on a heated state-line, Teahean had experienced the rivalry before arriving in Lawrence. He believes the tension exists to this day.

“I had a lot of Missouri friends and a lot Kansas friends,” Teahan said.

“We would always butt heads,” he added. “There was some hatred there in my younger years, for sure. I don’t know if the hatred is missing or anything, but it’s definitely something that’s good to have back, always having your rivals and having that one game on your schedule, where the energy gets flowing. It really shows who you are.”

Kansas leads the all-time basketball series 172-96, having won the most previous meeting in 2012. That same year, the Jayhawks dropped a tough loss in Columbia. That particular loss left an imprint on Teahan growing up.

“That last year, we went to Mizzou and ended up losing,” Teahan said.

He continued: “I was at that game and the whole time, I was sitting there like, ‘I wish we had another opportunity to go back and win’ and that would’ve been something great to do: go to Mizzou and get to experience a hostile environment instead of experiencing the (home) crowd. But it would’ve been a lot of fun to go to Mizzou and get to do what we’re doing on Saturday.”

Despite not having experienced the rivalry on the floor, Teahan believes the team is learning how much history the pair have on the hardwood.

“I think everyone is starting to understand that,” Teahan said. “I’ve obviously hyped it up being like, ‘This is going to be the greatest game of the year, blah blah blah.’ So I think they’re starting to understand it.”

Teahan’s been helping the squad get prepped for the matchup. Holding a unique role, the super-senior is mulling over the tapes with the group. He says the expectations take on more importance when it’s Missouri.

“I’m on the red team, so my job is to get our players ready for the game on Saturday,” Teahan said. “I’ve watched a little bit of film whenever I had the opportunity, and they were on TV or ESPN Plus. I would always tune in and watch them. They (have) a lot of talent and it’ll be definitely fun to go over and scout them a little bit more.”

With attendances returning to normal numbers since before the pandemic, Teahan says there’s a lot of buzz swirling on campus.

“I remember coming out of practice on Monday and seeing everyone out there and just being shocked they were out there,” he said. “We’re really excited for it, We’re honestly thankful that they’re coming out to support us, and I know they’ll be rowdy on Saturday.”