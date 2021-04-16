JayhawkSlant - Christian Bishop down to three; Will announce on Saturday

On Saturday night (6:00 p.m.), Christian Bishop, the 6-foot-7, 220-pound forward from Lee's Summit, Mo., will announce his college decision. Coming off a season in which he averaged 11.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game at Creighton, Bishop, the No. 114 (four-star prospect) in the 2018 class, made the decision to transfer at the conclusion of the season.

