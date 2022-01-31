Christian Braun, Mitch Lightfoot preview Iowa State road test
Pushing this past weekend’s Kentucky loss out of sight, No. 10 Kansas (17-3, 6-1 Big 12) will be looking to rebound against No. 20 Iowa State.
The Cyclones are fresh off a 67-50 win over Missouri and will also be looking to fight their way into the Big 12 title conversation.
Junior Christian Braun wants the Jayhawks to move forward from this past weekend and hold the course for a deep March run. And that begins with a conference title.
“That wasn’t a game that hurt one of our goals,” Braun said. “And our goal is coming in every year, and (its) the same thing with the fans, is to win the Big 12 and that’s still right in front of us and that’s what we’re going to do.”
“There’s a lot to learn, especially in a loss like that” he added. “We talked about getting off to a better start. We talked about being better just responding in those moments and I think this team in the past few games has won some close ones and got away with some things that we can’t allow to happen every game.”
After allowing Kentucky to shoot 61% in the first half, the Jayhawks’ defense will need to tighten up when matched up with ISU’s Izaiah Brockington. The senior guard leads the Big 12 with 7 double-doubles and dropped 17 points at Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 11.
“He’s a really good mid-range player,” Braun said.
“You kind of got to match the intensity,” he added. “(ISU’s) really good at throwing different things on defense at you. But they really play hard on offense. They’re one of the teams that if you watch them, all their cuts are 100%. They do a really good job of creating space.”
Mitch Light gives the scoop on Izaiah Brockington
Reflecting back on Kansas’ previous meeting with the Cyclones, super senior Mitch Lightfoot shared his takeaways from the film room.
“They play a lot of the pinch post-action,” Lightfoot said. “(Izaiah) Brockington is probably the best mid-range pull-up shooter in the country. He makes tough, guarded mid-range shots, it’s impressive… and then you’ve got Tristan (Enaruna) and guys like that can really impact the game athletically.”
Asked about Brockington specifically, Lightfoot says they’ll need to shut down his looks on Tuesday.
“You gotta walk into that scouting report and take away that left-hand pull-up jumper,” Lightfoot said. “He’s really a problem when it comes to shooting those mid-ranges and he got it off the post up, he got it off the dribble drive, pump-faking drive, there’s a couple of things he’s able to do and I think if we can lock into that and really look into the scouting report that’ll give us a better chance of guarding him.”
Lightfoot knows how much the Kentucky loss hurts, but he’s motivated to get back to business and get into the thick of a challenging conference stretch starting in Aimes, Iowa.
“Grand scheme of things, we need to move on from that game on Tuesday,” Lightfoot said. “Because Tuesday also means a lot to people when it comes to the league and when it comes to putting yourself in a good place to return for tournament time.”
Hear everything Braun and Lightfoot had to say on Slant TV.