Christian Braun, Mitch Lightfoot preview Iowa State road test

Pushing this past weekend’s Kentucky loss out of sight, No. 10 Kansas (17-3, 6-1 Big 12) will be looking to rebound against No. 20 Iowa State.

The Cyclones are fresh off a 67-50 win over Missouri and will also be looking to fight their way into the Big 12 title conversation.

Junior Christian Braun wants the Jayhawks to move forward from this past weekend and hold the course for a deep March run. And that begins with a conference title.

“That wasn’t a game that hurt one of our goals,” Braun said. “And our goal is coming in every year, and (its) the same thing with the fans, is to win the Big 12 and that’s still right in front of us and that’s what we’re going to do.”

“There’s a lot to learn, especially in a loss like that” he added. “We talked about getting off to a better start. We talked about being better just responding in those moments and I think this team in the past few games has won some close ones and got away with some things that we can’t allow to happen every game.”

After allowing Kentucky to shoot 61% in the first half, the Jayhawks’ defense will need to tighten up when matched up with ISU’s Izaiah Brockington. The senior guard leads the Big 12 with 7 double-doubles and dropped 17 points at Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 11.

“He’s a really good mid-range player,” Braun said.

“You kind of got to match the intensity,” he added. “(ISU’s) really good at throwing different things on defense at you. But they really play hard on offense. They’re one of the teams that if you watch them, all their cuts are 100%. They do a really good job of creating space.”