Christian Braun ready for Champions Classic and reuniting with Malik Hall

Christian Braun is ready to get back to Madison Square Garden. The junior hasn’t played in New York City since his freshman year, where he recorded 4 total minutes on the floor.

Finding a role on the starting five since then, Braun is excited to open the year vs. Michigan State in such an energetic venue.

“It’s super exciting,” he said. “It’s your first game, your first real game of the season. So you’re super excited, just juiced up and ready to play. It’s an exciting place and you got to stay focused on it because it’s probably the best place to play,”

Braun was asked about the newcomers on the roster and how the group has settled in so far.

“We’ve had a really good offseason,” he said. “We’ve got a long way to go defensively, but that’ll come. Every team I’ve been on since I’ve been here, it’s kind of at the same point. You’re still trying to figure some stuff out, but you’re just excited to play.

Braun continued: “We’ll be tuned to (Michigan State’s) specific areas defensively. Our guys are really trying to kind of hone down right now. Everybody’s got stuff to improve on. We’ve just got to take pride in playing one-on-one defense and we’ll get there.”

Sustaining defensive pressure has been a consistent talking point at practice, according to Braun.

“Hitting shots is not something that would probably win you the game,” he said. “It would be defense, in making the other team play worse than you play and Coach (Self) talks about that a lot. It’s not going to be pretty a lot of time, so it’s always gonna be the first game. It won’t be pretty, but that’s how you get wins earlier in the year.”

With only an exhibition game under their belt, the Jayhawks can learn a lot from the Spartans. Braun knows there’s a lot his teammates can take away from each other as well.

“It teaches you a lot,” he said. “We’ll learn a lot about who we are, what we have, where guys are at specifically. In the grand scheme of things you want to get the win.”

The junior isn’t interested in outside opinion though and says the polls shouldn’t do the talking.

“You want to get a win in The Garden, but it doesn’t really mean too much,” Braun said. “A lot of people like to look at the rankings and these four teams that are in the tournament or whatever, but all that stuff doesn’t really matter. We’ve heard they go to the offensive board really hard, they’re really well-coached.”

Braun will be reuniting with an old friend Tuesday night as well. The pair used to play together back in their AAU days.

“I played AAU with (Malik Hall) for two or three years,” Braun said. “I was really close to him and his family. It’d be cool to play against him and see him. He can do a lot of different things with the ball in his hands. I’m excited to see him play.”