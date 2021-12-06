Christian Braun tabbed Big 12 Player of the Week

IRVING, Texas – Following a career-high scoring night against St. John’s, Kansas junior guard Christian Braun has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week. The award was announced Monday by the conference office and is voted on by a selected media panel that covers the league.

Braun scored a career-high 31 points in the Jayhawks 95-75 road win at St. John’s on Friday, Dec. 3. The Burlington, Kansas, native scored 22 points in the second half and shot 10-of-16 (62.5%) from the field, including 2-of-4 from three-point range and 9-of-10 at the free-throw line. Braun also tied a season-high with eight rebounds in addition to recording four assists and a team-high three steals. The game was the fourth career 20-point game for Braun and the first of his junior season.

For the year, Braun ranks second on the team with 16.3 points per game and he is KU’s leading rebounder at 7.3 rebounds per game. He has scored in double figures in each of the past six games while shooting a team-high 61.6% (45-of-73) from the field for the season. Braun also leads the Jayhawks from the free-throw line, where he is shooting 85.0% (17-of-20) for the year, and he has recorded a team-high 11 steals.

Braun becomes the second Jayhawk to claim a Big 12 weekly honor this season, joining Ochai Agbaji, who was named the Player of the Week on Nov. 15. This is the second career honor for Braun, who previously garnered the award for the week of Dec. 28, 2020.

No. 8/7 Kansas (6-1) returns to action on Tuesday, Dec. 7, hosting UTEP for the Jayhawk Shootout at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. That game will tip-off at 7 p.m. CT and be televised live by Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.