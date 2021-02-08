Christian Braun: "We've got some big games coming up"
Life on the road in the Big 12 has been anything but kind to Bill Self and Kansas (12-7; 6-5). The Jayhawks have dropped four-straight Big 12 road games, including its most recent, a 91-79 setback ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news