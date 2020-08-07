JayhawkSlant - Christien Hawks didn't need more time, commits to KU

On Tuesday Christien Hawks did a virtual visit with the Kansas coaches to get a better look at the program.

After the visit he talked to his parents and he was getting advice that could go two directions.

In the end his mother won out.

“My mom told me that I should start looking at committing to KU,” Hawks said. “And I was like, ‘Well, I've been kind of on the fence about that.’ And then, I talked to my dad because he was the one that was kind of wanting to wait and see how things go. But he seemed like he was ready for me to make my decision.”

On Thursday evening Hawks knew what he wanted to do and reached out to offensive line coach Luke Meadows. He told Meadows of his intentions and they set up a staff Zoom call for 9:30 on Friday morning.

That’s when he informed the coaches, he was ready to give them a verbal commitment.

“We went over the Zoom meeting with everybody, the whole offensive staff, Les Miles was also on there,” Hawks said. “And told them I'm committing, and there was a lot of shouts and everything. It was great.”