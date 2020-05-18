Christien Hawks hearing from in-state Jayhawks
The Kansas coaching staff is still looking to round out the offensive recruiting with a couple spots on the offensive line.
One of the recruits on their radar is Christien Hawks, who is one of the top offensive linemen in the state of Kansas.
Over the last few months Hawks has stayed in touch with offensive line coach Luke Meadows.
“I talk to Luke Meadows the most,” Hawks said. “We get along pretty well. We talk about our hunting stuff and things like that. He texts me pretty much every day. It’s been really cool talking to him.”
At 6-foot-5, 255 pounds, The Norton High product has the frame that has been attracting attention from division one coaches. His film also shows talent on defense, but most coaches are recruiting him for offense.
“Coach Meadows likes how I am pretty aggressive on the defensive side and how I take that to offense,” Hawks said. “And he likes that I have a lot of length and I'm able to move pretty well. That’s what he told me.”
Hawks was scheduled to have a phone call with Kansas head coach Les Miles. He’s also been busy talking to several other coaches around the country. He has earned offers from Arkansas State, Eastern Michigan, Coastal Carolina, Air Force and several others.
Like all recruits, Hawks hasn’t been able to take unofficial visits with the restrictions due to the Coronavirus. He’s looking forward to getting out and learning more about the programs who are showing interest.
“I definitely want to be able to go out and talk to them, meet them face to face, and see their campus,” he said. “They've shown me virtual tours of their campus and everything like that. It's cool and all, but I just need to be there to feel the atmosphere and everything. I'm really excited when I can start doing that.”
Hawks said he would also like to attend summer camps if they resume. He had a good junior year after dislocating his kneecap as a sophomore, which kept him away from camps going into his junior year.
After surgery he returned to full strength in track and turned in a solid junior season.
“I wasn't able to play basketball, but I came back for track and had a personal record,” he said. “My doctor told me my injured knee is actually better than the other one.”