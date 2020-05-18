The Kansas coaching staff is still looking to round out the offensive recruiting with a couple spots on the offensive line.

One of the recruits on their radar is Christien Hawks, who is one of the top offensive linemen in the state of Kansas.

Over the last few months Hawks has stayed in touch with offensive line coach Luke Meadows.

“I talk to Luke Meadows the most,” Hawks said. “We get along pretty well. We talk about our hunting stuff and things like that. He texts me pretty much every day. It’s been really cool talking to him.”

At 6-foot-5, 255 pounds, The Norton High product has the frame that has been attracting attention from division one coaches. His film also shows talent on defense, but most coaches are recruiting him for offense.

“Coach Meadows likes how I am pretty aggressive on the defensive side and how I take that to offense,” Hawks said. “And he likes that I have a lot of length and I'm able to move pretty well. That’s what he told me.”