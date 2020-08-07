JayhawkSlant - Christien Hawks talks about virtual visit with Kansas

Hawks did a virtual visit this week with the staff where he got to see the facilities, dorms, meeting rooms and more. Hawks also talks about a recent visit to Lawrence and how he's handling the recruiting process.

Christien Hawks is one of the top targets on the board for the Kansas staff. They've already picked up three commitments on the offensive line and there is likely one spot remaining.

Talk about the Zoom call with the Kansas coaches you were on this week:

We went over a lot of things that I didn't know really about KU, like the dorms. I didn't know what the dorms looked like or where I would be staying for football. And I also didn't know what their entire weight room facility looked like.

They went in there with the meeting and they showed me everything and the music was blasting. I could barely hear the people talking to me and that's what I loved about the weight room. I mean the music was at max volume the whole time and you see people lifting in there. I got to see their strength and conditioning coach, which was pretty cool.





Did you get a chance to view the dorms on your virtual visit?

I think it was an offensive lineman they allowed them to see their dorm room. They showed me everything in there, the living room, the bedroom, everything like that. How they have their own bathroom and their bedroom. I didn't know that before, which was really cool.

Those are kind of things that really surprised me and caught my eye. They took me down to the field and I saw everything like their indoor fields and indoor facilities. It's really cool, we actually also went into the offensive line room. They were having a meeting and I got to see Meadows and Dearmon in there, along with a bunch of players. I noticed they were all six feet apart like they're supposed to.



Was this more like a virtual tour or did you meet with the coaches too?

We didn't go into any depth conversations with the coaches or anything. But I did see Meadows and Dearmon. I saw a couple of defensive coaches that were going around. I also saw the athletic director who was walking around. That’s what the person giving the tour said.



What was your overall take of the visit?

I loved it. I thought it was beautiful. I could definitely see myself going there and going to college and being comfortable, which is really important to me. It's a beautiful place.





You said you recently took a visit to Lawrence to look around. What were your impressions?

It was two or three weeks ago, just on my own with my family. And we were driving around the campus and even then it felt really good, felt really comfortable. I haven't really been able to see anyone's actual school or university. I've seen K-States and Iowa State's and their facilities for football, their field and all that. But not really the academic side of it, which is in my opinion, the most important reason why I'm getting recruited. Football is definitely way up there and I love football and especially appreciate what they're doing for me. But seeing everything that I'd be studying, the physical therapy places and just kind of where I'd be staying is really huge. I loved every second of that visit (at KU).



Since you got your offer for Kansas, have you noticed other schools paying attention to you?

Yeah. They started following me on my Twitter and looking at my feed too.



Tell me what's going through your mind in the recruiting process, having gone through the tour. What are your overall thoughts, big picture, on recruiting right now?

I'm really trying to figure it all out. Kansas is definitely up there. I mean, in the future I could really see myself going there. In the grand scheme of things, they would probably be one of the best schools I could go to, in my opinion.



How do you want to handle the recruiting from here on out and do you have any time-line for making a decision?



I’ve been talking about that with my parents. My dad wants me to be patient and see what happens. My mom is the exact opposite of that. She’s been like, "You should probably start thinking about making the decision."

It's good seeing both sides of the argument. And I'm just kind of right in between that, where I kind of want to be patient, because I'm curious as to what might come up. But at the same time, I'm like, "I really like this school." I really want to make a decision, but I don't know if I'm at that point yet or not, but hopefully soon. We've been thinking about it.