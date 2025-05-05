Christopher Knauls sets official visit with Kansas

“I'm blessed to get the offer,” Knauls said. “Me and Coach Panagos have a great, long relationship just communicating back and forth with each other, just talking about football, me gaining weight, seeing what I could see fit in the program. So, I'm just glad that we built that relationship in order for me to get this offer.”

Knauls got a recent visit from Kansas defensive tackles coach Jim Panagos. Along with the visit came an offer from the Jayhawks.

June is shaping up to be a busy month for Christopher Knauls . The defensive lineman from Lone Star High in Texas is set to take several official visits and one of them is scheduled to Kansas.

Knauls said he and Panagos have been talking for a long time. They have developed a good relationship and Knauls likes the way Panagos has handled his recruiting.

“He's a real down earth to person,” he said. “He always keeps it 100% real with anybody. He's a man of his word. If he says he's going to do something, he's going to do it. No matter what type of circumstance it is. He's always going to call and check up on me, just like I'm always going to call and check up on him. He's real cool and funny.”

One thing Panagos likes with Knauls is his versatility on the defensive line. He can project to different positions.

“He just likes the way I'm versatile and I could play all five positions,” Knauls said. “He said I have different techniques. He likes my pass rush, my footwork and my long arms.”

Knauls set an official visit to Kansas on June 19. He said he will take visits to Rice, Boise State, Houston, Michigan State and plans to add Tulane.

He said most visits will take place in June making it a crammed month and taking in a lot of information. He will see what each program has to offer and that includes from football to academics.

“I want to major in like computer science or investment,” he said. “The relationship with the coaches are important and seeing how the team is together as a brotherhood. I just want to be on a team that's strong together, and they'll fight for each other.”