Kansas fans are familiar with the last name Purdy when it comes to quarterbacks in the Big 12. Last year the Jayhawks were one of the first schools to offer Brock Purdy who is the starting quarterback at Iowa State.

Now there is another Purdy who is making a name for himself.

Chubba Purdy is catching the interest of division one recruiters all over the country including Kansas. This week Purdy will be on campus to check out the Kansas program.

“I talk with Les Miles, Coach Heck (Hecklinski) and Coach Koenning all the time,” Purdy said of the KU staff. “Basically we talk almost every day. I have a good relationship with all three of them. They just tell me that I have a really good shot of playing at Kansas. I would have to fight for that job, but I would compete for it.”

The staff asked Purdy if he would like to visit and he jumped at the chance. He is said he will also visit Kansas State along with other schools this summer.

He replaced Brock as the starter at Perry High (Arizona). He is two years younger but has some of the same attributes.

“We play a lot alike,” he said. “We both can use our feet, as a lot of people can see. My brother, he's a little bit slower than me. I'm faster than him. He's shifty. I'm working on my shifting and I’m getting there. We both actually play basically the same.”

The fact Purdy can have success with his arm or running is one aspect that has drawn the Kansas coaches.

“They like how I have a really strong arm,” Purdy said. “They said they like how I can use my feet when a situation gets bad. They also like how I can make plays.”

He already holds over 20 offers including Kansas, Colorado, Kansas State, Michigan State, Boise State, Arizona State, Louisville, Cal and several others.

Purdy said the goal is to gather as much information during the summer and make a decision some time during his senior season. That’s the goal for now but can always change.

“I'm looking forward to having a great relationship with all the coaches,” he said when choosing a school. “Having a college town and a great experience. It also comes down to what a school offers outside of football. I want to have a great school to be at every day, just walking on campus and having a great time.”