Yeah, he told me, I didn't even know I caught it. I guess you'll have to ask him that, but yeah, I know he's been a little frustrated lately, last few games, and again, he wants to make plays and do things. And again, he has such great ball skills. We've had good play from both corners all year long.

It was the run down on that sideline over there where he accelerated again, where I saw him starting to feel comfortable that he was kind of back. And then you could see the two long runs that he had and the speed. And again, that really kind of sealed this game and really happy for him, happy for our team to hold us together, but to see him bounce back this way is great.

I'm extremely proud of our guys and the perseverance. After losing two and to get a road win to cap the season was the 14th time in this program's history to win eight or more games. I think it's a testament to how far this program's come in a very short two and a half years.

How about right before the half you score fast…

Yeah, the squib kick, Jared Casey made a nice play, got us to midfield. It really changed what our possible approach was going to be for that. And Jason makes a nice throw to Lawrence Arnold and then boom, we hit Mason. So again, we've been able to do that. I think that's like the third time this year that we've answered a score really late in the half with some type score. Andy and the offensive staff for being aggressive and get the ball coming out the second half that way, I think really kind of took a little wind out.



What did it mean to you to get some of those backup guys in late in the game…

I was just saying on the post-game radio, it's really great because a lot of times, especially on offense, when you do it's just never as clean as you'd like and you don't get as many plays as you hope. But they did a nice job in there. You get to know Sevion and Dylan McDuffie get some carries. Ben Easters get a chance. Spencer Lovell had to play quite a bit after Michael Ford (injured and left). You get a chance to get Will Huggins and David in, and a lot of guys that put a lot of time in have been extremely patient, and its really kind of a great way to wrap it up before we start prepping for the bowl game.



With guys banged up how much are you looking to getting them rest…

Very much so. We're pretty banged up. I think a lot of people are at this time of year. I started looking like, before kickoff, I see more braces and straps and stuff like that than we ever have. And that's what I really admire about our guys. They've really continued to work hard, find a way to get out there and compete. But, yeah, we're going to need some time here to try to get a little healthier before we go play the next game.





Neal didn’t get as many carries in the second half…

I just think it was a rotational thing that happened. I didn't hear. I flipped back and forth. But there's some things again, I don't know how many plays we ran the second half and like you say, 11 of them. I think they were, by that second good there at the end. So that puts us at 40 plays and I think we had 20. I thought I looked at 24, 25 at halftime and so 16 plays all of a sudden. Doesn't seem like he's playing much. But I thought Devin played extremely well. Again, his patience and vision and I really think his overall speed is as good as it's been this late in the season in his career.





Does anything that Neal does surprise you….

No, but he's so levelheaded and his approach is so consistent it's really neat just to watch how he goes about it and how he you know, you kind of expect it now, which we can't take for granted.





How were you able to convince them to take another look at the two point conversion…

I probably could have got the penalty, I guess. But I asked if it was reviewed, and they said it was and it stands. And then when I was calling them over, then all of a sudden, they somehow buzzed it again. So I guess I got a penalty, but for being right. I just got to stand where they want me to stand.



Do you have a plan for these upcoming weeks or are you still waiting…

That’s between Travis Goff and Colin Sexton and our administration when they start giving us an idea what possible destination? Rob Ianello, our general manager, already has, like, four different schedules for me to look at, kind of waiting to see which one will be slotted and kind of plan out our time.

But we're going to give them at least a week off the field minimum and let them heal up, get some running and lifting in later in the week. But it's a long year on these guys, and we ask a lot of them. So, get a little bit of a break here. Also take care of the academic side of things to finish up, because that's wrapping up soon. And I sure hope we get a great destination because these guys deserve it.